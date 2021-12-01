Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT at $66.67

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $76.63 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.