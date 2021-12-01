Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 11,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.