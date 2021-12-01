BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,900 shares of company stock worth $20,137,017. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.