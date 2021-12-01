BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $43,908,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

