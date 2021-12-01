BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

