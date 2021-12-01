Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 18,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

