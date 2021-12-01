Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse Sells 5,397 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.