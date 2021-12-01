Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse Sells 8,519 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

