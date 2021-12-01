Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 95416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

