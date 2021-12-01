BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 411,988 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $47.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

