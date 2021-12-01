C John Wilder Buys 7,058 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.