Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDRE. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.