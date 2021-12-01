Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CDRE opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

