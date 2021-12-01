Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CDRE opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Cadre
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.