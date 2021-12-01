Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDRE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.