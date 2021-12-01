California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of State Auto Financial worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,347 shares of company stock worth $6,905,528. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.