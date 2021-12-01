California State Teachers Retirement System Has $456,000 Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of American National Bankshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AMNB opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.