California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $442,000 in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIRK stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

