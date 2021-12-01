California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Newpark Resources worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.48. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

