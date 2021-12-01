California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $416,000 Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of COGT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.