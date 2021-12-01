California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,172 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. On average, analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

