California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,953 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 117.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BRBS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

