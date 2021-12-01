California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,075 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Landec were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Landec by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

