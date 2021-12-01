California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 647 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ON24 were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million and a P/E ratio of -88.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

