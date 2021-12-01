California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,291 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iBio were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iBio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iBio by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 914,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iBio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBio by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 357,962 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. iBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -6.05.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. Analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.