Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 27,500 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ELY traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
