Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 27,500 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ELY traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

