Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

