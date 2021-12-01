Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.43

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 2106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.