Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 166.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,605. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

