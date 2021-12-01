Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.