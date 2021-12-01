Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.94 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

CWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

