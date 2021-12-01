Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.29 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

