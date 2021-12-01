Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. 12,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

