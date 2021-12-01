Cappasity (CAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $276,267.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $276,267.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

