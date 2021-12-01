CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. Research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

