CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 8,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.