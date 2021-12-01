Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRBU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CRBU opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.