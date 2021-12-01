Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Reduced by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

NYSE CSL traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $232.56. 2,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

