CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CarMax by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 44.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

