Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316,809 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $39,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

