Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARV opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

