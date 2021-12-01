Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 591.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $41.33 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

