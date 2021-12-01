Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 478.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 883,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 164.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 255,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

