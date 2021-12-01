CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 105,216.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CBTX were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CBTX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $683.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

