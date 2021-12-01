CCUR (CCUR) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CCUR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 362 1334 1612 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.23%. Given CCUR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.95

CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

