CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.19.

OTGLY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

