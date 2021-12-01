Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Celestica worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 425,500 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,177,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

