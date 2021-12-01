Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CLLS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $391.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

