Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 386143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 56,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $663,460.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 106,523 shares of company stock worth $1,262,005 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.