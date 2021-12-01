Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 108.2% in November

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the October 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CEPU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 9,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

