CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 242 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

GIS opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.